Dec 9, 1:38 AM EST

Final preparations underway for 'The Last Jedi' premiere

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Star Wars is taking over a site near downtown Los Angeles in anticipation of the premiere of the franchise's latest film.

Crews worked Friday to set up the Shrine Auditorium for Saturday's world premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." A giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towered over the carpet where guests will make their way into the venue.

It will be the first time the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise, which includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher's final role, is shown beyond a select group of VIPs.

"The Last Jedi" is one of the year's biggest releases. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range on its first weekend.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

