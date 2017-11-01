Eagle Herald











Nov 1, 7:09 PM EDT

Beyonce to play Nala in Disney's 'The Lion King'

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Beyonce to play Nala in Disney's 'The Lion King'

Review: 'Lady Bird' shows a perfect slice of teenage life

Accusations levied at director Brett Ratner as scandal grows

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Review: In 'Last Flag Flying,' an anti-war tale told again
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Beyonce Knowles-Carter is joining the cast of "The Lion King" to voice to role of Nala.

The Walt Disney Studios revealed the main cast for its upcoming live-action and CG adaptation of its 1994 animated classic Wednesday and confirmed the months old rumor that the pop superstar would be lending her voice to the project.

Some had been previously announced for the film including Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Other cast include Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

Jon Favreau, who brought Disney's CG and live-action adaptation of "The Jungle Book" to life, is set to direct.

The film is slated for a July 19, 2019 theatrical release.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.