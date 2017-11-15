Eagle Herald











Nov 15, 8:31 AM EST

'Titanic' sailing back into theaters for one week

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, "Titanic" is sailing back into theaters for one week.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of "Titanic" ever released.

Cameron's "Titanic" grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday.

