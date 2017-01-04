Eagle Herald











Jan 4, 3:04 PM EST

'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' 'Deadpool' land WGA Award nods

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Moonlight,' 'La La Land,' 'Deadpool' land WGA Award nods

Washington treaded carefully in adapting 'Fences' to film

Michael Keaton reveals why he left Batman franchise

Review: In uplifting 'Hidden Figures,' three women's rise

French film 'Django' to open Berlin Film Festival
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- Oscar favorites "Moonlight," ''La La Land" and "Manchester by the Sea" landed Writers Guild Award nominations on Wednesday, but so did the R-rated "X-Men" spinoff "Deadpool."

The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees for the best screenplays of the year with selections that largely stuck to awards season regulars. The best original screenplay nominees were: Kenneth Lonergan's script for "Manchester by the Sea," Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight," Damien Chazelle's "La La Land," Taylor Sheridan's "Hell or High Water" and Jeff Nichols' "Loving."

While the WGA Awards can be strong predictors of the Academy Award screenplay nominees, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has already deemed "Loving" (inspired by Nancy Buirski's documentary) and "Moonlight" (based on Tarell Alvini McCraney's play) adapted scripts.

The nominees for best adapted screenplay were: "Arrival," penned by Eric Heisserer; "Fences," by the late playwright August Wilson; "Hidden Figures," by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi; "Nocturnal Animals," by Tom Ford; and "Deadpool," by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The snarky superhero film, easily the most unexpected choice of the bunch, earlier scored two nods for this Sunday's Golden Globes.

Nominees for best documentary screenplay went to "Author: The JT LeRoy Story," written by Jeff Feuerzeig; "Command and Control," with a telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, from a story Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; and Alex Gibney's "Zero Days."

The WGA will name the winners to its 69th annual awards on Feb. 19 in simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles. Television nominations were announced earlier.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.