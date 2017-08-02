Eagle Herald











Aug 2, 4:09 PM EDT

Q&A: Taylor Sheridan finds another frontier in 'Wind River'

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Writer and director Taylor Sheridan says he doesn't believe there is a political party that accurately represents the way Americans feel.

The "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water" screenwriter and Texas native says he is not outwardly political and supports issues from both sides of the aisle. He thinks politicians create artificial divisions between people to keep their jobs.

His latest, "Wind River," is about a rape and murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. It hits theaters in limited release on Friday.

Sheridan sees it as the conclusion to a thematic trilogy about the modern frontier that includes "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

