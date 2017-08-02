LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Writer and director Taylor Sheridan says he doesn't believe there is a political party that accurately represents the way Americans feel.

The "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water" screenwriter and Texas native says he is not outwardly political and supports issues from both sides of the aisle. He thinks politicians create artificial divisions between people to keep their jobs.

His latest, "Wind River," is about a rape and murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. It hits theaters in limited release on Friday.

Sheridan sees it as the conclusion to a thematic trilogy about the modern frontier that includes "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water."