Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 10:17 AM EST

'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa files for divorce


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- HGTV's Tarek El Moussa has officially filed for divorce from wife and "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina El Moussa.

The couple's publicist confirmed the filing to The Associated Press on Tuesday, but offered no other comment.

The move comes nearly a month after the pair said they were separating. In announcing the split, the El Moussas said police were called to their California home several months ago over what they termed an "unfortunate misunderstanding."

The Orange County sheriff's office said deputies responded to the home in May after getting a report about a possibly suicidal man. They said Tarek El Moussa was later found in a nearby state park with a handgun. He denied being suicidal, but voluntarily gave up several guns. No one was arrested.

The El Moussas and HGTV have said "Flip or Flop" will continue.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.