Eagle Herald











Apr 3, 1:44 PM EDT

Matthew Morrison, Rachel Bloom headline Florida concert


MIAMI (AP) -- Matthew Morrison, Rachel Bloom, Deborah Cox and Wayne Brady will lead several Broadway and TV stars at a benefit later this month to aid victims of the Florida high school shooting that killed 17.

The show called "From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Parkland, USA" is set for April 16 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. All proceeds will be donated to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund and Shine MSD, which advocates for arts in the Parkland community.

Others slated to attend are Kirsten Maldonado, Noah Galvin, Justin Guarini, Vincent Rodriquez III, Ephraim Sykes, Erich Bergen, Christy Altomare, Laura Bell Bundy, Telly Leung, Jordan Donica, Donna Lynne Champlin and Gabrielle Ruiz. Several Stoneman Douglas students will speak at the event.

---

Online:

http://www.frombroadwaywithlove.org

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.