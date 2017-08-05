LAND O'LAKES, Fla. (AP) -- Officials in Florida say a sinkhole that swallowed two homes last month is growing.

Pasco County officials said in a news release Saturday that a large chunk of the hole's edge has collapsed. Two more homes in Land O'Lakes, a Tampa suburb, have been condemned.

The sinkhole, which opened up July 14, is now about 260 feet (79 meters) wide at its widest point.

Crews have brought in earth to stabilize the banks. Once the edges are stabilized, workers hope to remove debris.

Dump trucks are scheduled to bring in boulders Saturday to try to stabilize one side of the sinkhole so a small barge can be brought in. Authorities hope to create a boat ramp so they can work from the barge, which will float on water in the sinkhole.