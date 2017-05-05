WASHINGTON (AP) -- A House Republican chairman is telling a dozen government agencies to exclude communications with his committee from requests made by news organizations, advocacy groups and others through the Freedom of Information Act.

In a series of letters, Rep. Jeb Hensarling of Texas says communications the agencies had with members of his panel and committee staff should not be released. He argued that it often includes sensitive and confidential information.

Material from the executive branch is subject to FOIA requests. Congress, which wrote the law, exempted itself.

The advocacy group Public Citizen says Hensarling's letter violates the spirit of the open records law.

The Financial Services Committee's top Democrat, Rep. Maxine Waters of California, says people should ask themselves: "What is he trying to hide?"