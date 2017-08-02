Eagle Herald











At birthplace of NFL, last stop for football art collection

By DAKE KANG
Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio (AP) -- A one-of-a-kind art exhibition devoted to football is making its last stop at the birthplace of the NFL - Canton, Ohio.

The "Scrimmage" exhibit opened Tuesday at the Canton Museum of Art. It features 78 works by artists including Andy Warhol and Norman Rockwell dating back to the Civil War.

Curators say it's the first comprehensive exhibit of football art by American artists.

The display comes ahead of the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend, which starts Thursday and is held annually in Canton. The NFL was founded in Canton in 1920.

Fans and art lovers can see Polaroid pictures of O.J. Simpson, cereal boxes featuring Jim Thorpe and a painting of a scrimmage by painter and player Ernie Barnes.

The collection was first displayed in Colorado. It'll be in Canton until Oct. 29.

