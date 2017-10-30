Eagle Herald











Forbes: Michael Jackson top earning dead celebrity with $75M

AP Photo
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

NEW YORK (AP) -- Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he's still generating millions of dollars.

Jackson is atop the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year, with $75 million. Forbes says Jackson's earnings are boosted by a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog.

Two other singers join Jackson in the top five. Elvis Presley comes in fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley ranks fifth with $23 million.

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner. He brought in $40 million in part through sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name.

Palmer is followed by Charles Schulz. The creator of the "Peanuts" franchise made $38 million.

