Apr 27, 9:13 AM EDT

Ivanka Trump microphone quip draws criticism for Fox host

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News host Jesse Watters says he enjoys Ivanka Trump's voice and wasn't making a joke "about anything else" when he mentioned that he liked the way she held a microphone.

Watters made the comment while hosting "The Five" on Fox News Channel on Tuesday. He criticized people booing her as she defended her father's attitude toward women while holding a microphone on stage at an event in Germany. Then he added: "I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone."

The moment sparked online criticism from MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz .

Watters explained on Twitter , "On air I was referring to Ivanka's voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ. This was in no way a joke about anything else."

