Eagle Herald











Apr 9, 7:50 AM EDT

Fox News mistakenly posts graphic showing it lags in trust

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Asher and Alexie books among most objected to in 2017

Fox News mistakenly posts graphic showing it lags in trust

'Real Housewives of Atlanta's' Kenya Moore is pregnant

Prolific voice actor and comedian Chuck McCann dies at 83

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Bill Cosby's life

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News inadvertently posted a graphic showing it lagged other cable news networks in trustworthiness.

It happened during a segment Sunday on "Media Buzz." Host Howard Kurtz was talking about a Monmouth University poll about whether the media regularly or occasionally report fake news.

But the graphic on the screen showed results from another question about what cable news outlets do respondents trust more. Fox News was last at 30 percent.

Kurtz realized the mistake. He said "that is not the graphic we are looking for. Hold off. Take that down, please."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.