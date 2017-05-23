Eagle Herald











May 23, 1:39 PM EDT

Kubrick's little-known right-hand man takes a bow in Cannes

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) -- No place on Earth is more devoted to the "auteur" filmmaker than the Cannes Film Festival. Directors are hailed with minutes-long standing ovations, while movie stars parade past a gauntlet of flashbulbs on the red carpet.

But as much as attention is lavished on the so-called "above-the-line" talent, below-the-line contributors on a film are usually either unseen or totally absent.

One film at Cannes pays tribute to one of the hardest-working, least well-known collaborators to perhaps cinema's greatest visionary.

"Filmworker," directed by Tony Zierra, is about Leon Vitali, the longtime right-hand man to Stanley Kubrick. Despite his uncommon proximity to Kubrick and his significant contributions to the director's big-screen artistry, Vitali was - until "Filmworker" premiered - an almost entirely unsung figure in movie history.

