LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fred Savage says allegations in a lawsuit that he was abusive to a woman on the set of the Fox series "The Grinder" are "absolutely untrue."

Costumer Youngjoo Hwang claims in the suit, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles, that Savage berated her, struck her arm and behaved aggressively toward female employees. She also alleges 20th Century Fox Television refused to investigate her complaints.

In a statement, Savage said he has watched "brave women" come forward in the past few months to fight the "shame and stigma of harassment." The 41-year-old said it never dawned on him that his name "could be on the other side."

Fox said in a statement the company investigated and "found no evidence of wrongdoing." The company called the allegations "unfounded."

