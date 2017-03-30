Eagle Herald











Mar 30, 7:38 AM EDT

Evil Elsa? 'Frozen' producer reveals film's original ending

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Review: In 'The Boss Baby,' it's clear who wears the diapers

Evil Elsa? 'Frozen' producer reveals film's original ending

Visceral 'Dunkirk' footage gets hearts racing

'Wonder Woman' wows, Affleck makes appearance at CinemaCon

First reactions from 'The Fate of the Furious' screening
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

Disney's animated phenomenon, "Frozen," may not have been a heartwarming tale of sisterly love if its creators stuck to the film's original planned ending.

"Frozen" producer Peter Del Vecho tells Entertainment Weekly the original version of the film was more in line with the Hans Christian Andersen tale on which it's based. Del Vecho says princess sisters Anna and Elsa weren't related in early scripts. He says "Elsa was a self-proclaimed Snow Queen, but she was a villain and pure evil."

The drafts included a finale with Elsa using her powers to save the kingdom, but Del Vecho says the character's evilness gave them "no emotional connection" to her. The filmmakers finally got things right after reworking the script.

A sequel to the film is in production.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.