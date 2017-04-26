Eagle Herald











Apr 26, 8:02 PM EDT

Hollywood producer testifies in Robert Durst murder case

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Hollywood producer has appeared as a witness in the murder case of real-estate heir Robert Durst.

Lynda Obst testified Wednesday in Los Angeles that a friend, Susan Berman, claimed to have impersonated Durst's wife in a 1982 telephone call.

Prosecutors contend that Kathleen Durst already was dead at that point, although her body has never been found.

Durst isn't charged with his wife's death but he is accused of murdering Berman in 2000.

Prosecutors contend he killed Berman to keep her from telling police what she knew about his wife's disappearance.

Durst has pleaded not guilty to murder. A judge will decide if there's enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Obst has produced movies such as "Interstellar" and "Sleepless in Seattle."

