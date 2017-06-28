Eagle Herald











Robert Durst's pals resist testifying at California hearing

By FRANK ELTMAN
Associated Press

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) -- Robert Durst's longtime friends are fighting in a New York court to avoid being sent to testify in California in a pretrial hearing in the millionaire's murder case.

The Los Angeles district attorney says Stewart and Emily Altman could provide information about Durst's state of mind.

Durst denies allegations he killed one of his closest friends, Susan Berman.

Prosecutors say he killed Berman in 2000 fearing she might divulge information about his first wife's 1982 disappearance.

Durst has long been eyed but never charged in that case.

The Altmans' attorneys said their testimony at a pretrial hearing isn't necessary.

A Nassau County judge will rule later.

The suspicions about Durst were the subject of the HBO documentary, "The Jinx." In it, he is heard muttering that he "killed them all."

