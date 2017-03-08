Eagle Herald











Mar 8, 6:15 PM EST

Gabourey Sidibe reveals weight-loss surgery in new memoir


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Gabourey Sidibe says she had weight-loss surgery last year after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

In an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir published Wednesday by People magazine, the Oscar-nominated actress says she underwent the bariatric procedure in May.

The 33-year-old "Empire" star says she did not have the surgery to be beautiful but to improve her health and move with more ease.

Surgery "wasn't the easy way out," she says, adding that she has changed her eating habits and is working with a trainer. And despite her continuing weight loss, Sidibe says her "beauty doesn't come from a mirror."

Sidibe shared a link to the People article from her verified Twitter account.

Her book, "This is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare," will be published in May.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

