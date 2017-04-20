Eagle Herald











Celebs, athletes compete in video game event for charity


ATLANTA (AP) -- Some popular celebs and athletes will compete in a televised video game event to raise money for charity.

Turner announced Thursday that NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco, NFL running back Reggie Bush and pro wrestling star Natalie Eva Marie will play each other in the "eLeague Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown." Each contestant will compete to raise a combined $45,000 for the charities of their choice.

The tournament will air at 10 p.m. EDT on TBS.

The single-elimination tournament will consist of two first-round matches and a final championship round. The winner will earn the majority of the prize pool, while other participants will receive a portion of the funds for their charities.

