Jul 6, 8:05 AM EDT

Police: 4 children, man found dead after reported stabbing


LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.

Gwinnett County police said another child was taken to a hospital with injuries they describe as serious.

Authorities have detained a woman police describe as the mother. No charges have been announced.

Police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville. Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn't immediately known.

The children's ages weren't immediately available.

Photos provided by the police department showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white paneling in a subdivision in Loganville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

