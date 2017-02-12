Eagle Herald











Feb 12, 4:23 PM EST

Geraldo Rivera quits Yale position over college name change


NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) -- Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera says he resigned from a voluntary position at Yale University after the school decided to change the name of a residential college that honors a slavery supporter.

Rivera said Sunday on Twitter that he resigned as an associate fellow of Calhoun College. He said the position was an honor "but intolerant insistence on political correctness is lame."

Calhoun College was named after 19th century alumnus and former Vice President John C. Calhoun, an ardent supporter of slavery. After years of debate, Yale announced Saturday it is renaming the college after trailblazing computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper.

Yale said in a statement Sunday that it respected Rivera's decision, but said its choice to rename the college was based on principle, not political correctness.

