Eagle Herald











Apr 2, 10:48 AM EDT

'Moonlight,' 'Transparent' win at GLAAD Media Awards


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Boss Baby' dethrones 'Beauty and the Beast' with $49M debut

Iconic New Delhi movie theater shuts down after 85 years

'Moonlight,' 'Transparent' win at GLAAD Media Awards

Premium video on demand is a future few filmmakers want

Anthony Perkins' son follows in father's horror footsteps
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Oscar winner "Moonlight" has won again, taking best film at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age portrait was honored by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation at the awards held Saturday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The group nominated only two films for the award, which it said reflected the dearth of LGBTQ story lines in Hollywood. The other nominee was "Star Trek Beyond."

On the TV side, Jill Soloway's "Transparent" won for outstanding comedy series.

The best drama series went to the Freeform fantasy "Shadowhunters."

Patricia Arquette was honored with the Vanguard Award and tearfully dedicated the award to her late transgender sister, Alexis Arquette.

The awards honor the "fair, accurate and inclusive representations" of the LGBTQ community.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.