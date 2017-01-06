Eagle Herald











Jan 6, 6:23 PM EST

Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Golden Globes will be handed out Sunday, but many nominees got a practice run through the awards process Friday at the American Film Institute's annual luncheon.

Like the Globes, the AFI Awards celebrate outstanding work in film and television.

Unlike the Globes, though, there is no competition: All 11 films and 10 TV shows recognized by AFI are considered winners.

AFI president Bob Gazzale said nothing was expected of the honorees other than to "embrace and applaud each other as colleagues."

Stars happily obliged. Sarah Paulson, who won an Emmy for playing Marcia Clark in "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," embraced "Atlanta" creator and star Donald Glover. Both are also nominees Sunday.

Former flames and fellow Globe nominees Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield also chatted at the luncheon.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.