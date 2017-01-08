Eagle Herald











Jan 8, 3:27 AM EST

Sleep, mom time and English rock on menu for Globe nominees

By MIKE CIDONI LENNOX
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- On this Golden Globes day, some nominees will be sleeping in, a few will be hanging with their moms, and one will be partying like it's 1975.

A rough estimate of about 100 nominees made at least brief appearances Saturday at the annual BAFTA Tea Party, an afternoon-before tradition hosted by the Los Angeles chapter of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts at The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

This year's attendees including principals from such nominated favorites as the movie musical "La La Land" (leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle), the French-language big-screen thriller "Elle" (star Isabelle Huppert, director Paul Verhoeven) and the TV-dramedy smash "This is Us," including ensemble members Justin Hartley and nominee Chrissy Metz, the latter saying she'd be cranking tunes Globes morning.

