Jan 8, 10:21 PM EST

French thriller 'Elle' wins Globe for best foreign film


The Latest: 'Moonlight' wins best film drama Globe

'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' top Golden Globes

Streep wins Globe DeMille award, excoriates Trump

Trump mentioned early and often at Golden Globes

Gosling dances into stars with Golden Globe for 'La-La Land'
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The French thriller, "Elle," about a businesswoman who was raped and plans revenge against her attacker, won the Golden Globe for best foreign film on Sunday.

The filmmaker, Paul Verhoeven, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for being open-minded in giving his movie them award, saying it "does not really invite you to sympathize with the characters."

Actress Isabelle Huppert is the film's star, and she applauded Verhoeven from the audience.

Verhoeven called Huppert "the center of it all" and thanked her for the talent and audacity embodied in her performance.

