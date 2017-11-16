Eagle Herald











Nov 16, 6:51 AM EST

Miss Golden Globe honor renamed Golden Globe Ambassador

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Sayles

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The group behind the Golden Globe awards says its Miss Golden Globe honoree will now be known as the Golden Globe Ambassador.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna says the move was made in order to help expand the role to help recognize the association's philanthropic efforts throughout the year. The honoree is traditionally the child of a celebrity. This year's Golden Globe Ambassador is Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife, producer Dany Garcia.

The announcement was made at a party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The 16-year-old Garcia Johnson has been recently signed by IMG Models.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.