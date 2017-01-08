Eagle Herald











Jan 8, 9:22 PM EST

Partial list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards


Golden Globe Awards
Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

MOTION PICTURES:

-Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land."

-Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."

-Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, "Fences."

-Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."

-Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land."

-Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," ''La La Land."

TELEVISION:

-Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath."

-TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."

-Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."

-Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

-Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

-Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager."

-Supporting Actress, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager."

