Eagle Herald











Jan 8, 11:02 PM EST

List of winners at the Golden Globe Awards


List of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

MOTION PICTURES:

-Motion Picture, Drama: "Moonlight."

-Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: "La La Land."

-Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea."

-Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle."

-Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."

-Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land."

-Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, "La La Land."

-Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."

-Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, "Fences."

-Foreign Language Film: "Elle."

-Animated Film: "Zootopia."

-Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."

-Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land."

-Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," ''La La Land."

TELEVISION:

-TV Series, Drama: "The Crown."

-Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath."

-Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, "The Crown."

-TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."

-Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, "Atlanta."

-Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."

-Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

-Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager."

-Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

-Supporting Actor, Series or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager."

-Supporting Actress, Series or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager."

---

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.