List of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California: MOTION PICTURES: -Motion Picture, Drama: "Moonlight." -Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: "La La Land." -Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea." -Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle." -Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land." -Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land." -Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, "La La Land." -Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals." -Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, "Fences." -Foreign Language Film: "Elle." -Animated Film: "Zootopia." -Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land." -Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land." -Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," ''La La Land." TELEVISION: -TV Series, Drama: "The Crown." -Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath." -Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, "The Crown." -TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta." -Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, "Atlanta." -Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish." -Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." -Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager." -Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." -Supporting Actor, Series or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager." -Supporting Actress, Series or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager." --- Cecil B. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep.