List of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:
MOTION PICTURES:
-Motion Picture, Drama: "Moonlight."
-Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: "La La Land."
-Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea."
-Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle."
-Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."
-Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land."
-Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, "La La Land."
-Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."
-Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, "Fences."
-Foreign Language Film: "Elle."
-Animated Film: "Zootopia."
-Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land."
-Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land."
-Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," ''La La Land."
TELEVISION:
-TV Series, Drama: "The Crown."
-Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath."
-Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, "The Crown."
-TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."
-Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, "Atlanta."
-Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."
-Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
-Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager."
-Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
-Supporting Actor, Series or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager."
-Supporting Actress, Series or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager."
Cecil B. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep.