LOS ANGELES (AP) -- It's a bittersweet morning for the songwriters of "Remember Me" from "Coco."

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez learned of their Golden Globe nomination just as a bomb exploded at New York City's busiest subway station. The couple said they turned on the television to watch the Globe nominations when news of the Port Authority explosion broke Monday.

"It's a strange morning here in New York," Anderson-Lopez said.

This is the second Golden Globe nomination for the married songwriting pair. They were nominated in 2014 for "Let It Go" from "Frozen," which won the Academy Award for original song.

The two are now at work on "Frozen 2" and the Broadway version of "Frozen."

The couple says it's a "giant thrill" to be nominated, but they didn't plan to do much celebrating. Their cat is terminally ill and may be put down today.

"We'll probably sing 'Remember Me' to him," Anderson-Lopez said.

"That song has come in handy with the passing of many loved ones as we've been working on that movie," Robert Lopez added. "It's very sad, but it's a good song to have."

The song is central to the story in "Coco," about a young boy who learns about himself and his family when he pursues a life of music, which they forbid.

Anderson-Lopez said her husband performed the song at his mother's funeral earlier this year.

"We're dropping a lot of feelings," she said. "It's one of those days."