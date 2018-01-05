Eagle Herald











'Thelma & Louise' return! Davis, Sarandon reunite at Globes


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Thelma & Louise" are reuniting at the Golden Globe Awards.

Producers say Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon will take the stage together at Sunday's ceremony. The actresses played the title roles in the 1991 film.

Other celebrity presenters announced Friday include Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Ron Howard and Sarah Paulson.

They'll join a spate of stars already announced as presenters, including Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Gal Gadot, Amy Poehler, Chris Hemsworth and Kerry Washington. Other presenter announcements are will be made on the Globes' Twitter feed, @goldenglobes.

Seth Meyers is hosting the 75th anniversary show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which will be broadcast live on NBC.

Sarandon is also nominated for her role as Bette Davis in the FX limited series "Feud: Bette and Joan."

For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason

