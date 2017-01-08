Eagle Herald











Jan 8, 5:30 PM EST

The Latest: Another day of sun for LA at Golden Globes


PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Golden Globe Awards
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
The Latest: Another day of sun for LA at Golden Globes

Young new car Jackson Storm tries to dominate in 'Cars 3'

'Rogue One'

A Hollywood wary of Trump readies for 74th Golden Globes

Sleep, mom time and English rock on menu for Globe nominees
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The latest from Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Stars arriving at Sunday's Golden Globes are being met with brilliant sunshine - the clearest and warmest afternoon in LA in many days.

A clear plastic rain cover over the red carpet has proved entirely unnecessary, and is only heightening heat that's in the upper 70s. Rains that have soaked much of California and might have dampened Sunday's festivities are now not expected to arrive until hours after the show is over.

Despite the blue skies, a somber mood may dominate the evening in the first major Hollywood awards show since Donald Trump's election.

And after recent terrorist truck attacks in Europe and Friday's airport shooting in Florida, the security provided by the Beverly Hills Police Department is warier and heavier than ever. Long lines of police SUVs and officers on foot created a tight seal around the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the longtime Globes home.

- Andrew Dalton.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.