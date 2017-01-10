AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jan 10, 8:44 AM EST

Tom Hiddleston sorry for 'inelegantly expressed' speech


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Tom Hiddleston sorry for 'inelegantly expressed' speech

Chicago gets TV spotlight with new comedy, drama

'Twin Peaks' sequel debuting May 21; creator's 'joyful' trip

'Twin Peaks' sequel to debut May 21 with two-hour episode

CBS using 'Good Wife' spinoff to sell its streaming service
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Tom Hiddleston is apologizing for his Golden Globes acceptance speech in which he said he was proud his show could provide "relief and entertainment" for humanitarian aid workers in South Sudan.

Hiddleston won a Globe on Sunday for best actor in a miniseries or TV movie for his performance in the BBC arms dealing drama, "The Night Manager." He described a visit to South Sudan with the U.N. Children's Fund during which a group of doctors and nurses told him they binge-watched the series while the area was being shelled. He said that made him "immensely proud."

On Facebook on Monday , Hiddleston said his speech was "inelegantly expressed," adding that he was nervous and his words "just came out wrong."

He says his only intention was to "salute" aid workers.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.


Latest News






©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.