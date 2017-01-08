Eagle Herald











Jan 8, 9:33 PM EST

Politics mentioned early and often at Golden Globes

By JOCELYN NOVECK
Associated Press

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Golden Globe Awards
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Politics mentioned early and often at Golden Globes

The Latest: Gosling wins best film comedy or musical actor

Partial list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

'Atlanta,' Viola Davis, Ryan Gosling take early Globes

A parade of pinks on the Golden Globes red carpet
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

Donald Trump was not in attendance at the Golden Globes, but he was there in spirit - or more precisely, as the target of a slew of political barbs.

Only a few seconds into his monologue, host Jimmy Fallon noted that the Globes was "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."

He was just getting started. Fallon went on to compare the president-elect to the evil King Joffrey in "Game of Thrones."

"What would it be like if King Joffrey had lived?" Fallon asked. "Well, in 12 days we're going to find out."

Speaking of the film "Florence Foster Jenkins," starring Meryl Streep as just about the worst opera singer in the world, Fallon opined: "Even she turned down performing at Trump's inauguration."

The mournful drama "Manchester by the Sea," he said, was "the only thing from 2016 that was more depressing than 2016." He also noted that votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of "Ernst & Young & Putin."

It wasn't just Fallon who indulged in Trump jokes. Hugh Laurie, accepting his award for best supporting actor in "The Night Manager," speculated that this would perhaps be the last Golden Globes ceremony.

"I don't mean to be gloomy, but it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'foreign' and 'press' in the title," Laurie said, explaining his pessimism about the awards surviving the Trump era. He added that some Republicans don't even like the word "association."

He accepted his award "on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.