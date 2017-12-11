Eagle Herald











Dec 11, 11:11 AM EST

Mary Blige, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas get Golden Globe nods

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Mary Blige, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas get Golden Globe nods

List of nominees for 75th Golden Globe Awards

Saudi Arabia to allow movie theaters after decades of ban

30 years later, Wall Street remembers 'Wall Street'

'Coco'

Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Clarification: Paradise Papers-Bono story

Queens of the Stone Age singer apologizes for concert kick

Bono tells paper he takes tax probe 'incredibly seriously'

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Logic shine at Jingle Ball concert

Report: Toxic combo of prescription drugs killed rapper

NEW YORK (AP) -- Pop stars are invading the Golden Globes again this year with nominees such as Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Mary J. Blige, who is up for two awards.

Blige earned nominations Monday for her role in the Dee Rees' period film "Mudbound." She's up for best supporting actress in a motion picture and best original song for "Mighty River," which she co-wrote with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

Jonas and Carey, who has co-written most of her No. 1 hit songs, are up for their first Golden Globes, both for best original song. Carey is nominated for the Christmas tune "The Star," from the animated movie of the same name. Jonas is nominated for "Home" from the animated film "Ferdinand."

Other best original song nominees include Oscar-winning composers. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the husband-and-wife songwriting duo behind "Let It Go" from "Frozen," are nominated for "Remember Me" from the film "Coco," while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - who earned an Oscar this year for "City of Stars" from "La La Land," are up for "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.