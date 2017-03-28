WASHINGTON (AP) -- A government watchdog will investigate the taxpayer-funded travel costs when President Donald Trump travels to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and the security procedures surrounding those trips.

That's the word from several congressional Democrats who raised concerns and sought an inquiry by the Government Accountability Office. The lawmakers said Tuesday in a statement that the GAO has initiated a review.

The lawmakers had expressed concerns after photographs emerged of the president and his staff discussing what was believed to be national security matters in full view of diners at the resort.

The GAO said in a letter to the lawmakers that it will examine how the president's communications and classified information are secured when he's traveling, including whether a secure space exists at Mar-a-Lago.