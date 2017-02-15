Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 15, 9:51 AM EST

Governor's races in 2 states echo the White House contest

By ALAN SUDERMAN and MICHAEL CATALINI
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Election News
The Latest: 1 of 2 girls wounded in weekend shootings dies

South Dakota tries to limit outsiders' money in initiatives

Kennedy family members active in politics

Robert F. Kennedy's son announces bid for Illinois governor

The Latest: Pritzker still considering Illinois governor bid

While Bolts bolt, Beane to run for San Diego City Council

Biden backs Perez in race to lead Democratic Party

America: What in the world does it want to be?

Essay: Of Kennedys and Kings _ and Lincolns, too

A worried America chooses its course for change

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- The governor's races this year in Virginia and New Jersey are unfolding in ways that powerfully echo the wild campaign for the White House.

Insurgents are making populist appeals. Establishment figures on are the defensive. In Virginia, there is Corey Stewart, a blunt and combative Republican who sneers at political correctness.

There's even a former TV star in the mix: "Saturday Night Live" comic Joe Piscopo, who is thinking of running in New Jersey.

The two contests for governor are seen by the Democrats as a potential referendum on Donald Trump and an important early test of the party's strength less than a year into his presidency.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.