BALTIMORE (AP) -- The first campaign video ad from the lone woman running for Maryland governor features her breastfeeding her infant daughter as she calls for more women in state leadership.

Democrat Krish Vignarajah tells The Baltimore Sun that the online ad released Wednesday deliberately emphasizes gender to highlight how women in leadership can push for different polices than men, creating "better outcomes."

The 30-second ad circulating on Facebook opens with the former Michelle Obama aide in business attire while feeding her 9-month-old daughter, as a voiceover notes that no women hold any of Maryland's statewide offices.

Vignarajah is one seven vying to be the Democratic challenger to Gov. Larry Hogan. She announced her intention to run last fall, citing fears that her daughter won't have the same opportunities she's had.

---

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com