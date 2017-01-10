Eagle Herald











Graceland to open new entertainment complex in March


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- A new entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley is scheduled to open in March at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

The 200,000-square foot complex will be located across the street from Graceland, Presley's longtime home. The house was turned into a museum after his death in 1977. It has attracted Presley fans and tourists from around the world ever since.

Elvis Presley Enterprises, which operates Graceland, says Presley's former wife, Priscilla Presley, will attend the grand opening March 2. The center is part of a $140 million expansion of the Graceland tourist attraction.

Presley, who was born on Jan. 8, 1935, would have turned 82 on Sunday. His birthday was celebrated at Graceland with a memorabilia auction and a cake cutting ceremony.

