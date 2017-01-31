Eagle Herald











Jan 31, 10:34 AM EST

Prince Albert says Grace Kelly's home will reopen in 2018

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Prince Albert of Monaco says the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Grace Kelly, will reopen to the public next year or earlier.

Albert tells People magazine that the Philadelphia home he purchased last year for $754,000 will house regional offices for the Princess Grace Foundation and a U.S. extension of Monaco's Princess Grace Irish Library. It will also be made available for public events once it is renovated.

Albert says that since the home sits in a residential neighborhood, "it won't be exclusively a museum."

Albert visited the home in October. His mother accepted a marriage proposal from his father, Prince Rainier III, in 1955.

The home was built in 1935 by Kelly's father, John B. Kelly. He was a three-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower in the 1920s.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.