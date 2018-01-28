Eagle Herald











Partial list of winners in top categories at the Grammys


Partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards, announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.

- Album of the year: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

- Record of the year: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "That's What I Like."

- Best new artist: Alessia Cara.

- Best pop solo performance: "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran.

- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.

- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.

- Best pop vocal album: "Divide," Ed Sheeran.

- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.

- Best alternative music album: "Sleep Well Beast," The National.

- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.

- Best rap song: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.

- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy," The Weeknd.

- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.

- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."

- Best country album: "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.

- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.

- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.

- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."

- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar. ---

