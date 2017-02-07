Eagle Herald











Feb 7, 12:25 PM EST

Grammy Museum plans East Coast experience in New Jersey


NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- The Grammy Museum is planning a location in New Jersey.

Officials on Tuesday announced plans for the 8,000-square-foot Grammy Museum Experience at the Prudential Center arena in Newark.

The Los Angeles-based museum says it will be the first location on the East Coast. Beyond the main museum in Los Angeles, there are locations in Mississippi and Nashville, Tennessee

The Newark museum will include a section devoted to iconic New Jersey artists, along with an area that will simulate performing live onstage.

The NHL's New Jersey Devils play at the arena, but the exhibition will have its own entrance. It is expected to open in the fall.

