LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is blasting the Grammys in an angry video for failing to recognize the band's final album with a nomination.

The rapper-producer tells off the organization and calls it "corny" in an expletive-filled rant posted Tuesday on Instagram. Q-Tip says that Bob Marley and Jimi Hendrix never received Grammy Awards. He also mentions Led Zeppelin, though the band did win a Grammy in 2014.

Jazz plays in the background as Q-Tip appears to be speaking from a kitchen.

The group's final album, "We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service" was released months after the death of its member Phife Dawg.

Q-Tip says the folks behind the Grammys should "come over to the Kennedy Center," where he was recently named artistic director.