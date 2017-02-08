Eagle Herald











Famed Hamptons home Grey Gardens for sale for $19.95 million


EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Grey Gardens, the Hamptons home once owned by eccentric relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is for sale. It was featured in a documentary, HBO movie and Broadway musical.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2lpulqH ) reports it has been listed for $19.95 million.

In a 1975 documentary, it was the rundown home of Onassis' aunt Edith Bouvier Beale and her cousin, Edith Beale. HBO made a 2009 Emmy-award winning movie about their story. Later it was the subject of a Broadway musical.

Longtime Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and his journalist wife, Sally Quinn, bought the home in 1977.

Bradlee died in 2014. Quinn reportedly told a real estate agent the home didn't feel the same without him.

The three-story, shingle-style home was built in 1897. It features seven bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms.

