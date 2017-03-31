WASHINGTON (AP) -- A federal appeals court won't order the government to release graphic videos of a former Guantanamo Bay inmate being force-fed during a hunger strike.

The ruling on Friday said the public has no constitutional right to see the videos, which were filed in court records in a legal dispute involving the inmate. The court also said any First Amendment right of access is outweighed by concerns that release could harm national security.

The Associated Press and 15 other news organizations sought release of the tapes on First Amendment grounds.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturned the ruling of a lower court judge who had ordered the videos released with redactions to protect the identities of U.S. personnel. That order was on hold pending appeal.