Eagle Herald











Feb 15, 6:56 AM EST

400 NYC public school teachers to see Broadway's 'Hamilton'


NEW YORK (AP) -- Hundreds of public school teachers in New York City have landed tickets to the hottest show on Broadway.

Some 400 teachers from schools in all five boroughs will attend Wednesday night's performance of the sold-out, Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton."

The teachers were selected by the city's Department of Education and via a lottery held by Teach For America-New York, a nonprofit educational organization. Barclays is also involved in the performance for educators through a partnership with the organization and the Education Department.

The Broadway show's organizers hope the musical's message of diversity and inclusiveness will resonate with educators and their students.

The teachers going to the show are educators who teach a variety of subjects in schools across the city.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.