Jan 10, 3:35 PM EST

Alexander Hamilton's letters to be auctioned in NYC


NEW YORK (AP) -- The hottest Broadway show is now shining its spotlight on a collection of historic American documents: Alexander Hamilton's letters, being auctioned at Sotheby's.

Dozens of Hamilton letters will go on the block Jan. 18. Their estimated worth tops $2 million. But a Sotheby's manuscript expert says the feverish interest in the musical is likely to drive prices up.

The designer of the show's sets, David Korins, also created parts of Sotheby's Americana exhibit that includes the kind of furniture and art that surrounded Hamilton in his daily life.

Javier Munoz, who plays Hamilton, got teary-eyed Tuesday as he held a letter from Hamilton's son to the man he addresses as "Papa."

Munoz says that reading Hamilton's private thoughts will have a deep effect on his Broadway performance.

