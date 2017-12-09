Eagle Herald











Dec 9, 10:33 AM EST

Actress Fran Drescher hosts Hanukkah celebration

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

BOSTON (AP) -- Actress Fran Drescher is hosting a major Hanukkah celebration in Boston.

"The Nanny" star will host a celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights on Saturday at the Union for Reform Judaism's convention at the Hynes Convention Center.

The organization says it's the largest Jewish religious gathering in North America, with some 5,500 Jewish leaders from 57 states and provinces in attendance.

The organization says the Hanukkah celebration will include stories and songs highlighting Hanukkah as a "call for more social justice and compassion in the world."

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and is celebrated for eight days and nights. The holiday runs from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20 this year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.