Eagle Herald











Mar 22, 12:05 PM EDT

Butterbeer ice cream hitting shelves for Harry Potter fans

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jason Redmond

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Harry Potter
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
The film is 'CHIPS' and 'CHiPs TV fans are poised to hate it

Butterbeer ice cream hitting shelves for Harry Potter fans

Review: So-so 'Power Rangers' reboot is cheesy, self-serious

Writer's lawsuit says Disney copied his plans for 'Zootopia'

Ryan Gosling on Malick, directing again and that Oscar flub
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
Will 'Harry' Have Staying Power?
Latest News
Ukraine bans Russia's entry to Eurovision song contest

Thomas Keller shows off his sleek new French Laundry remodel

For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the world's a stage

Supreme Court sympathetic to Microsoft in Xbox owners' suit

London's Trafalgar Square Fourth Plinth artworks revealed
Documents
Lawsuit against RDR Books
Audio
Harry Potter book excerpt (Courtesy Listening Library, a division of Random House Audio)
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania ice cream maker is courting Harry Potter fans with a new flavor based on Hogwarts' favorite drink, "butterbeer."

Yuengling's Ice Cream notes that J.K. Rowling once described butterbeer as tasting "a little bit like less sickly butterscotch." With that in mind, Yuengling's says the new butterbeer variety combines buttercream and butterscotch ice cream. Yuengling's says "the result is magical decadence that will transport you to another place and time."

President David Yuengling says the company hopes it made Rowling proud with the flavor.

Butterbeer may be a good fit for Yuengling's. The ice cream company began as an offshoot of the well-known Pennsylvania brewery during the prohibition years. It's now a separate company.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.