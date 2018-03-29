Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 11:00 AM EDT

New York edition of Harry Potter exhibit adds new touches


NEW YORK (AP) -- An upcoming Harry Potter retrospective in New York will add a few touches to the record-breaking exhibit at the British Library in London.

The New-York Historical Society told The Associated Press on Thursday that "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" will include illustrations by Brian Selznick to appear later this year for American reissues of the Potter novels. Selznick is known for novels including "Wonderstruck" and "The Invention of Hugo Cabret." The exhibit also will feature Mary GrandPre's drawings for the original U.S. releases and models and costumes from the Broadway production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

The British Library has said the Potter retrospective was its most popular ever. The New York exhibition opens Oct. 5. Tickets go on sale April 26.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.